Top 5 Black Friday deals today — $899 OLED TV, $24 Fire TV Stick and more

Today's top 5 early holiday sales

Fire TV Stick 4K deal
November is an excellent month for sales. However, with so many deals happening simultaneously, it's hard to keep track of the best deals. So we're rounding up the best 5 early Black Friday deals you can get right now. 

Today's batch of hand-picked deals include an $896 OLED TV, a massive toy sale at Amazon, and one of our favorite streaming sticks for just $24. 

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV

48" LG A1 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon
Cheapest OLED ever: This Amazon deal takes a generous $303 off the original price. The LG A1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor, a rich 48-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. This is the most affordable OLED TV we've ever seen. 

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
Fitbit's holiday sales have started early. Currently, you can take $40 off this easy-to-use fitness tracker, which is one of the best fitness trackers on the market for under $100. It's affordable, comfortable and the lightweight design is perfect for 24/7 tracking. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users, plus, it comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium — bargain!

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $24.99 in this Amazon sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. 

Toys and books sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Today only: Amazon is taking up to 50% off a wide variety of toys and books for kids. The sale includes Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels. After discount, children's gifts start as low as $4.99. 

Alienware Aurora R12 w/ RTX 3060 Ti: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Dell
Alienware's Aurora line of gaming PCs are among our favorite. They're stylish, powerful, and fully customizable. For a limited time, you can save $600 on this epic desktop. It packs an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At $600 off, this is a great deal.

