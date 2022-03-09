Top 5 Amazon deals today — $40 off iPad mini, $20 off TurboTax Home and more

There are no major retail holidays this month, so we're crawling the planet's biggest e-tailer in search of today's best Amazon deals.

Some of today's best sales includes discounted Amazon Fire streamers, a sale on Cosori small kitchen appliances, and — just in time for tax season — a sale on TurboTax Home tax software.

Top 5 Amazon sales today

Fire TV Stick sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Free Sling TV trial: Amazon is having an epic sale on its Fire TV streamers. Currently, when you purchase any of its discounted streamers, you'll get a free 14-day Sling TV trial. The sale includes the Fire TV Stick Lite ($19), Fire TV Stick 4K ($29), and Fire TV Cube ($69).

Cosori sale: deals from $28 @ Amazon

From air fryers to electric coffee grinders, Amazon is slashing the price of select Cosori small kitchen appliances. The sale includes an air fryer (pictured), coffee grinder, food dehydrator, and air fryer/toaster combo.

TurboTax Home & Business: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Tax season is here! For a limited time, Amazon is taking 20% off TurboTax Home & Business (2021) tax software. The app includes five federal e-files and one State via download (State e-file is sold separately). It can be used whether you're self-employed, an independent contractor, freelancer, small business owner, sole proprietor, or consultant.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. They offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At $71 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. This deal applies to all color options.