This Sony OLED is $500 off in an epic Super Bowl TV deal

There's not much time left to score the Super Bowl TV deal of your dreams, so it's time to get serious if you're ready to upgrade your setup.

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is $2,498 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now after a $500 discount. This Sony QD-OLED is a new contender for the best TV on the market, and now it's hit its lowest price ever.

55" Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED: was $2,999 now $2,498 @ Amazon

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Bravia Cam also opens up a variety of useful smart features.

In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we had almost nothing but praise for this TV. No TV is perfect, but the A95K is about as close as you can get.

Providing a truly exceptional picture, the A95K offers detailed, vibrant visuals with close to cinema-level quality. The combination of quantum dot and OLED tech brings stunning brightness, and the viewing angles on the TV are great too. The Cognitive Processor XR chip can also upscale content to 4K like a champ. In short, no matter what you watch on the A95K OLED, it will look fantastic.

The TV's audio is extremely impressive out of the box, too. Dialogue came through clearly and music sounded just as good. Unless you're the toughest audio critic, you won't feel the need to spring for one of the best soundbars.

If you want to take your PS5 or Xbox Series X for a spin on the A95K, its gaming performance is great. The TV comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, and a low lag time of 16.2ms.

Also included is the futuristic Bravia Cam. This camera sits atop the TV, and automatically senses when to adjust color, brightness and sound depending on how many people are in the room, and where they're sitting. You can also use the camera to make video calls on the TV, or use gesture controls instead of the remote. If you'd prefer not to use these features, you can disable the camera by sliding the privacy lens cover shut.

The Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is pricy, but if you can afford it, it's well worth the splurge. Now that it has hit its lowest price ever, there's never been a better time to pick one up. Looking for more options? Check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage.