Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals — 19 best sales still live now

Cyber Monday deals are officially in full swing. Right now you can find massive discounts on the best robot vacuums. These smart bots are an essential upgrade for any home as they keep your floors spotless with minimal effort from your end. Plus, let's be honest, it's pretty cool to command your smart home to send out a robot to clean your house.

With so many different types and brands available, it can be hard to pick out the best robot vacuum. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you and have found the biggest discounts.

Right now the best robot vacuum deal is the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 for $229 at Amazon, which is $70 off. This cleaner doubles as a mop for floors and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. We've never seen so many high-end robot vacuum models with self-emptying bases for under $500, so this is the perfect opportunity to invest in a cleaning machine that suits your needs.

But we'd hurry as we expect many of these robot vac deals to expire soon...

Top Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum & mop instantly. At $229 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.

More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Roomba Cyber Monday deals

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

This bump-and-clean robot vacuum can also be controlled by the excellent Roomba app, which lets you program it to vacuum at certain times and can pair with your Alexa smart home. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors and its multi-surface brushes are very effective with pet hair and other dirt.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum & mop instantly. At $229 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.

iRobot - Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

The iRobot Braava jet is a smart robot mop equipped with a precision jet spray that will mop up everyday spills or sticky messes in no time. With Smart Mapping, it can easily map out your home, set cleaning schedules and even suggest extra cleanings to keep your house clean all year. Suitable for every floor type, this Cyber Monday deal makes one of the best robot mops for the money even more affordable and will save you time on chores.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $490 @ Amazon

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.

Roomba S9+: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

The Roomba S9+ is the company's most advanced and best at picking up dirt and debris. Its clean base can store several weeks' worth of dirt so you don't have to empty it out after every cleaning, and it can be programmed to clean specific areas of your house.

Shark robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Shark IQ w/ self-empty base: was $599 now $346 @ Amazon

Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum is 42% off in this Cyber Monday deal. Unlike Roomba, Shark uses a bagless collection system, so you don't have to purchase additional bags. It can hold up to a month of dirt and debris. The vacuum itself has mapping capabilities and can be controlled with Alexa.

Shark Matrix Plus Robot Vacuum: was $699 now $399 @ Shark Shark is discounting a wide range of robot vacuums during its Black Friday sale. As part of the sale, you can get the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum for just $399.99. The vacuum features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll, and a bagless base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. You also get a free Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum ($89 value).

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum: was $649 now $449 @ Amazon

Shark's newest robot vacuum currently has $200 off, which is a great deal if you want the latest tech. It comes with a self-empty base which has a 60-day capacity — twice the length of its predecessors, and you can set no-go zones as well as target specific rooms on the app. If you want to control it by voice it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.



Roborock robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: was $599 now $329 @ Amazon You can now get a huge discount on one of the latest robot vacuums from Roborock. The Q7 Max runs for 180 minutes on a single charge, providing 4200 Pa of power for pick up. The app features multi-level mapping, remote camera viewing, as well as no-go zones, so you can organize where the robot cleans to a precise degree. A built-in mop and water tank also means it can vacuum and clean your hard floors simultaneously.

Roborock S8: was $749 now $599 @ Amazon

The Roborock S8 is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested and you can now get it on sale. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep. You can now save $150 on it through Amazon.

Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $899 now $679 @ Amazon Roborock’s Q Revo is the ultimate hands-free cleaning with a self-emptying vacuum base and a 5L water tank that automatically refills the mop. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.

Eufy robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon A near 50% discount on one of the best budget vacuums makes it an even better value. This slim and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power isn't the highest but easily cleans both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. You need to apply the voucher to get the extra $10 off.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: was $349 now $166 @ Walmart

This excellent early offer will save you $163, as well as get your home spotless. This powerful robovac is equipped with a Path Tracking Sensor and Home Mapping, so it knows your home and cover all surfaces. Control it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can even set boundary strips if you don’t want to disturb anyone. In addition, it’s incredibly quiet so you won’t even know it’s there. A great deal to snap up fast.

Other robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

One of the best budget robot vacuums we've tested is currently 30% off in this early Cyber Monday deal. The V3s Pro can't be controlled from a smartphone, nor does it have room mapping, but it's a thorough and long-lasting cleaner for the price.

iLife V5s Pro-W Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

iLife's 2-in-1 vacuum/mop combo has its own water tank for mopping — it replaces the dirt tank — and boasts tangle-free suction making it an ideal vacuum to pick up pet hair. When this vacuum gets low on power, it will automatically search out its docking station to recharge. You can save over $60 right now at Walmart.

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot: was $399 now $245 @ Amazon

If you want a powerful robot vac that can also mop your floors , this is a great deal. The SpinWave comes equipped with an In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System, rotating mop pads, and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa. In addition, the battery provides up to 130 minutes of run time and 4-5 recharge time.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon For a premium design, we recommend this deal from ECOVACs. The DEEBOT N10 features a powerful 3800Pa suction, so it can easily lift dirt and debris from carpets. And for the finishing touches, it can mop your hard floors too. It has precise mapping, advanced laser navigation and can last up to 330 minutes on a single charge. The base holds up to 60 days of debris.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition - White: was $1,299 now $699 @ Best Buy Save an incredible $600 with this AI+ Samsung Robot Vacuum deal this Black Friday. Not only does this optimize cleaning performance to suit various floor surfaces, but it comes with a handy 3D camera so you can watch its progress on your phone. In addition, the new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can identify objects and is able to clean around them with ease, and provide efficient mapping around your home. Plus, it has a no-touch Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin, so you’ll never ever get your hands dirty.