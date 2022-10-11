This Peloton alternative will save you a whopping $600 on Prime Day

The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle exercise bike is one of the best Peloton alternatives, and this Amazon Prime Day you can now save a cool $600 on the bike.

The Commercial S22i Studio Cycle model comes with a 30-day iFIT membership including on-demand workouts with world-class trainers, cross-training dumbbells, and automated trainer control. The best part? It's down from $1499 to $899 in this Amazon Prime Day sale (opens in new tab).

This exercise bike sits proudly in our line-up of best exercise bikes and boasts a similar subscription to Peloton without scrimping on quality. We cover the highs and lows below, but if you do have your heart set on Peloton, check out 9 of the best Peloton deals in today's Amazon Prime Day Sale here.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: $1,499.99 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio cycle comes with a 30-day iFIT family membership with access to hundreds of live and on-demand classes on its rotating 22" HD touchscreen. The premium exercise bike also comes with a set of dumbbells, -10% to +20% incline/decline, and 24 resistance levels.

The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio cycle might not be a Peloton, but it still means business. We compared the Peloton vs NordicTrack and while both are well-established brands, there are a few key differences.

The NordicTrack sports a slightly larger footprint has digitally controlled settings (the Peloton Bike+ is digitally controlled, but not the basic Peloton Bike) and has toe cages if you don't like clipping in. Overall, it edges the more affordable Peloton Bike for versatility, with a fully rotating screen for strength or yoga classes. Key features like a magnetic resistance flywheel, high-definition touchscreen, and built-in speakers are present on both models.

So why the NordicTrack S22i? Unless you're set on Peloton content and clipping in, you're getting far more bang for your buck in our opinion. There are 24 resistance levels, -10% to + 20% incline/decline, and a vast array of live and on-demand instructor-led classes.

The massive 22" 360° rotating screen allows you to move flawlessly between cycling and floor work, and you don't have to faff with clipping in and out for quick changes. Bluetooth headphone connectivity allows you to connect your own earbuds to the bike for a more immersive spin experience. Automated trainer control will take the reigns to up the ante on intensity as you cycle.