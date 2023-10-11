This folding 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for my iPhone fits in my pocket — and it's 38% off for Prime Day

By John Velasco
published

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger Stand
(Image credit: Future)

When I’m traveling, even if it’s just commuting to the office, I like to pack very light. That’s why I always keep the ESR 3-in-1 Magsafe Travel Charger Stand in my backpack. Insteading of having to bring all the pesky charging cables for my favorite Apple gadgets, I can charge them with this folding MagSafe charger.

I’ve been using it for a couple of months now, but it’s currently 38% off for October Prime Day — which makes it $55 for a limited time. It's one of my favorite things happening right now during Prime Day sales.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand: was $89 now $55 @Amazon 

Normally I’d have to bring a Lightning cable to charge my iPhone 14 Pro Max and AirPods Pro 2 — along with a charger for my Apple Watch Series 8. Well, the beauty in the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger Stand is that it can charge all three gadgets simultaneously. There’s the MagSafe wireless charger for my iPhone, while a smaller cutout behind it lets me charge my AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8.

Even better, I love how it makes for the perfect deskside companion as I work throughout the day because of StandBy mode with iOS 17. Not only is it like having an actual clock on my desk to see the time, but it also acts as a smart home hub and digital photo frame.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger Stand

(Image credit: Future)

Another thing I love about this MagSafe wireless charging stand is the fact that it’s incredibly compact. I’m talking about something as thin as my wallet, which can be stowed away easily in my pocket when it’s time to pack up and go. You can’t get better charging utility in such a compact design

