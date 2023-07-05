This could be the best value TV of 2023 — and it’s $300 off ahead of Prime Day

We think the Hisense U8K Mini-LED could be one of the best value TVs of the year in 2023. But nobody told Amazon, as it’s already gotten a discount in the lead up to Prime Day sales.

The Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED TV is $799 at Amazon right now. This is $300 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this TV. Best Buy offers the same price.

Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It’s Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The Hisense U8H is one of the best TVs on the market, and the Hisense U8K looks like an awesome follow-up. We loved the U8H for providing a host of premium features at a less-than-premium price, and the U8K has carried many of our favorites forward as well as some upgrades.

For starters, Hisense says the U8K has more than twice the local dimming zones of the U8H. This means the U8K should maintain the excellent brightness we saw while testing the U8H, and help improve some of the color blooming problems we observed on the older model.

The Hisense U8K supports all the major TV formats, packing HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10 Plus, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, Imax Enhanced support will make it feel like you’re bringing an Imax cinema screen into your living room.

The U8K also looks like an awesome gaming TV. It has a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which beats some of our best gaming TVs like the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED at 120Hz. ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are also included on the Hisense U8K.