This amazing Dell XPS 13 deal takes $250 off right now

We're still days out, and yet we're already seeing a swath of Black Friday laptop deals across a range of popular models. However, few are as enticing as Dell's latest offers on its XPS range of premium, light and powerful notebooks.

Whether you spring for the compact Dell XPS 13, the media powerhouse that is the larger Dell XPS 15 or the versatile Dell XPS 2-in-1 that can flip around into a tablet, you're getting a gorgeous, slim design, a great keyboard and the option of a vivid 4K display.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,099 now $999

If you want the biggest display for your buck, then this XPS 15, with its 15.6-inch, 16:10 full HD panel, can be had for under $1,000. The 9th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM should be enough to handle most tasks, though power uses might want to option up to double the RAM.View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $1,049

Those who prioritize portability and power equally shouldn't miss this $250 off deal on Dell's older, yet still very capable XPS 13 with an 8th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,649 now $1,449

Need the best of a laptop and tablet in one fast, light package? This new XPS 2-in-1 features 10th-gen Intel power, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and Dell is slashing $200 off the list price right now.View Deal

As we note in our XPS 13 review and XPS 2-in-1 review in particular, those models can be configured with Intel's latest 10th gen CPUs, which deliver beastly performance without sacrificing efficiency.

Dell will take up to $250 off an XPS of your choosing, depending on the model and configuration. These are among the best laptops on the market today, so you'll definitely want to consider these offers if you're on the hunt for a new everyday workhorse.

For more deals on laptops and other tech over the coming days, be sure to follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.