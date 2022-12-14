The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is already $300 off right now

December is an excellent month for major purchases. Laptops in particular tend to see their lowest prices of the year this month, thanks in part to the latest batch of Christmas deals. Take, for instance, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1.

For a limited time, you can get the new Surface Pro 9 on sale for $1,099 at Microsoft (opens in new tab). That's $300 off and one of the first discounts we've seen on this configuration.

shop all Surface deals at the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display (2,880 X 1,920 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-2450M CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review (opens in new tab), we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere. This config is on sale for $300 off.

The Surface Pro 9 offers very minimal changes from its predecessor. In fact, in our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it's virtually the same as the Surface Pro 8. The most interesting thing about the new tablet is that comes in two distinct flavors. There’s a version packing a 12th-gen Intel Core CPU and another with the new Microsoft SQ3 ARM processor.

The model we tested included a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. We found it was powerful enough to handle everyday computing tasks while being light enough to take anywhere on the road. We also found its screen was decent for watching videos. Overall, we found that the Surface Pro 9 is more for die-hard Surface fans than anyone else. If you fall into that category, this is the best deal we've seen for it to date.