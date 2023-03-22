The Google Pixel Watch just crashed to $299, its lowest price ever

It may be new on the scene, but the Google Pixel Watch is an awesome smartwatch. So much so that we think it's the best smartwatch for Pixel phone users. In fact, you might even be inspired to ditch your Apple Watch for the Pixel Watch.

Right now the Google Pixel Watch (WiFi) is $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the Pixel Watch, so now's the time to pick one up if you've had your eye on it. Want one with cellular coverage? The Google Pixel Watch (LTE) is $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab), also its lowest price ever.

Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Google Pixel Watch review, we said its good looks, smart software, and Fitbit-based fitness tracking features make it a strong first-generation device.

We were seriously impressed by this smartwatch in our Google Pixel Watch review — we called it the best smartwatch for Pixel phone users, and it's great for those who love Fitbit fitness tracking too.

Powered by Wear OS, the Pixel Watch is kitted out with a host of Google services. Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Calendar as well as YouTube Music and Gmail are supported.

You'll get 6 months of Fitbit Premium free with the Pixel Watch, which lets you take advantage of Daily Readiness Score, sleep tracking analysis, meditations, wellness reports and lots more. After this, membership costs $9.99/month or $80/year.

Battery life is decent on the Pixel Watch. It's rated for up to 24 hours of battery life, which beats the 18 hours the Apple Watch offers. However, we found that the Pixel Watch's battery drained fast when we had GPS tracking on. The Pixel Watch only takes about an hour to fully charge up, which is good.

The Google Pixel Watch is at its lowest price ever right now, so there's never been a better time to pick one up.