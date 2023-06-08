The first MacBook Air 15-inch deals are here — up to $100 off

You might think that you wouldn't be able to save money on a MacBook that hasn't even been released yet — but you'd be wrong. The new MacBook Air 15-inch has already seen its first ever discount.

The MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB) is $1,249 at Amazon right now. This is $50 off Apple's asking price. Or, for students, the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB) is $1,199 at Apple right now, with a free $150 gift card. This deal is part of Apple's Back to School sale, and is only available to students and educators.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Preorder! Announced at WWDC 2023, Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. The laptop will be widely available on June 13. It's now $50 off.

Apple MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Apple

Students only! Apple's back to school sale is now live. As part of the sale, students and parents/faculty can get the new MacBook Air 15-inch for just $1,199 ($100 off). It includes a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. Plus, you get a $150 gift card to spend on anything at Apple.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is shaping up to be a seriously awesome laptop. The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is our current choice for the best laptop on the market, and the new 15-inch version looks like it could be even better.

The 2023 MacBook air sports a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display as well as Apple's powerful M2 chip. All this is packed into a shell that measures just 11.5 mm thick and weighs 3.3 pounds. The MacBook Air 15-inch comes in four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray.

Apple promises the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 will last for up to 18 hours of battery life, which would put it on par with some of the best laptops for battery life we've tested. Plus, this MacBook has six speakers for a more immersive audio experience compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Pick up your MacBook Air 15-inch today at this discounted price, or check out our list of the best laptops for more options.