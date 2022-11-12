The best Black Friday deal this weekend is this LG OLED for just $569

Black Friday doesn't technically start until November 25, but that isn't stopping retailers from offering early Black Friday deals that are cheaper than anything we've seen before.

If you've been looking to upgrade your TV and don't need anything too big, right now you can get the LG A2 48-inch OLED TV for just $569 on Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a huge $730 drop from the original $1,299 price. And it looks like Best Buy has the exclusive on this model.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers over a billion colors, perfect blacks, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

The A2 OLED isn't the top-of-the-line set in LG's lineup, but this is an OLED panel, which means you'll get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to go along with a sharp 4K picture with UHD upscaling. And you can also expect ultra-wide viewing angles.

Other highlights include support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and easy access to all the best streaming services using LG's intuitive webOS software. This includes Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and more.

The LG A2 also has Alexa and Google assistant built in, so you can choose your favorite voice assistant. And the included Magic Remote makes operating this OLED TV a breeze.

So what's not to like? Well, you get only a 60Hz refresh rate, so gamers will want to look elsewhere. And there's no HDMI support.

Overall, though, this is a fantastic deal on an OLED TV and we would not pass it up. Be sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog and our main Black Friday deals live blog for more great savings.