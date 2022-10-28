10 best deals in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

As much as I love getting my holiday shopping completed early, I've always been hesitant to shop "Black Friday" sales in October. In the past, these early sales have been lukewarm at best. However, things are different this year. Amazon held its Prime Early Access Sale earlier this month and that opened the floodgates for every retailer to offer Black Friday deals previews.

Again, not every deal out there merits any attention, but Best Buy has plenty of sales that have caught my eye. To help you cut through the clutter, I've scanned Best Buy's sales and picked out the 10 best deals you can shop this weekend. If you want to check out the full sale, make sure to read our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.

Top 10 Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice QuietComfort 45 headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review (opens in new tab) we said these 'phones are a must for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700. Heads up, they were $20 cheaper during July's Prime Day, but this is still a rare/excellent deal. (Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want an OLED TV, this is the least expensive model we've ever seen. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support, but it's still an incredible value at this price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's now at its lowest price ever. By comparison, Amazon has it at a pricier $1,859 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Star Wars/Disney/Barbie sale: deals from $19 (opens in new tab)

The best holiday toy deals usually start later in the season, but right now Best Buy is knocking 25% off popular toy sets with deals from $19. The sale includes Hot Wheels, Barbie, Disney, Fisher-Price, and more. As part of the sale, you can get the Star Wars Boba Fett 12-inch plush figure for $19 (was $32, pictured).

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte Coffee/Latte Maker: $89 $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker lets you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps. It's now at its cheapest price ever.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $99 $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. In our JBL Flip 5 review (opens in new tab), we called it one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: $249 $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Equipped with two baskets, this Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. It also includes dishwasher-safe crisper plates, and easy-to-clean baskets.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi): $279 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) on sale for just $199. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review (opens in new tab), we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $499 $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and streaming. (If you want more power, the HP Victus w/ GTX 1650 is a steal at $479 (opens in new tab)).