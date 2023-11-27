It’s freezing in bed right now — here’s 3 Cyber Monday heated blanket deals to keep you warm this winter

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing. And if you want to buy something that’s practical as well as energy efficient, we recommend checking out the best heating blanket sales. These can be used to preheat your bed at night as well as keep you toasty before you sleep. Plus, heated blankets are a much cheaper alternative versus upping the thermostat. But, how can you tell which deals to buy?

That’s where we can help. We’ve scoured the market to find the 3 best Cyber Monday heated blanket deals live right now. So you can stay warm this winter, and save money on your heating bills at the same time. Act fast to get these at discount.

And, if you're in the market for other bedding, be sure to check out all of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals.

3 Cyber Monday heated blanket deals I’d buy now

Electric Heated Throw Blanket Full Size: was $42 now $36 @ Amazon

If you want to keep warm and toasty at night, this flannel throw has four pre-heat levels, and is a cozy 50 x 60 inches coverage. It also has a 3-hour auto off feature and overheating protection to save you the hassle of waking up in the middle of the night to turn it off. Designed to be lightweight and breathable for a great night’s sleep, this is also a bargain.

Westinghouse Heated Blanket Twin Size: was $99 now $61 @ Amazon

Make a saving of 39% off for this heated twin size blanket. This super soft blanket comes with 10 adjustable heat settings, a 12-hour automatic shutdown, and overheating protection. It’s breathable, lightweight and ideal for snuggling under or covering your legs. Plus, it’s available in three colors including charcoal, sherpa and flannel.