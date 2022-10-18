Serta mattress sale takes up to $700 off beds and bundles

The first Black Friday mattress deals of the season will be here soon. However, if you can't wait till then, we've spotted a mattress sale that's worth your attention.

Currently, Serta is taking up to $400 off its iComfort mattresses (opens in new tab) and up to $700 off Arctic mattress bundles (opens in new tab). After discount, you can get the Serta iComfort Mattress (twin) for $1,099 or the queen for $1,499. Meanwhile, the Arctic starts at $2,599 (was $2,999), whereas the queen costs $2,999.

(opens in new tab) Serta iComfort Mattress: $1,109 $1,009 @ Serta (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400: Serta is taking up to $400 off its line of iComfort mattresses. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (iComfort CF1000) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days. The twin is on sale for $1,009 (was $1,109), whereas the queen is on sale for $1,499 (was $1,599).

(opens in new tab) Serta Arctic Mattress: $2,999 $2,599 @ Serta (opens in new tab)

The Serta Arctic is a premium hybrid (foam and coils) mattress that cools hot sleepers at night, enabling you to sleep comfortably for longer. The 13.5-inch tall Serta Arctic comes in a Plush Foam or Medium Hybrid feel and uses various cooling technologies and phase change material to dissipate heat. After discount, the twin costs $2,599 (was $2,999), whereas the queen costs $2,999 (was $3,399).

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

If you're a hot sleeper, the Serta Arctic is designed to keep you cool at night. It does this through various levels of cooling materials and technologies to provide all-night relief from hot sleeping. Most of the work is carried out by the Reactex System, made up of three separate layers of cooling tech. Each layer gets more powerful in terms of cooling capacity, pulling heat from your body, even in hot weather.

It's an expensive hybrid and memory foam mattress, but if you're constantly overheating in your sleep, it's worth trying out. Both beds comes with a 120-night trial. Serta also offers free White Glove Delivery to your bedroom and will set up your new mattress and remove your old one.