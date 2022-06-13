Score! This new Hisense 75-inch 4K TV is $620 off right now

There are some absolutely stellar TV deals happening right now, and this is one of the best. Hisense's new A6 line was already an excellent budget-friendly set of 4K TVs, but this sale makes them an even better value.

Right now you can get a Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K TV for $679 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $620 off its usual price. With sales like this at Best Buy, Amazon Prime Day deals are clearly going to have some serious competition from other retailers this year.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K TV: was $1,299 now $679 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This deal takes $620 off the 2022 Hisense A6 Series 4K TV. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. Best Buy is also offering 3 months of Apple TV+ and a 30-day subscription to FuboTV with this set, too.

If you've been waiting for an impressive 4K TV that won't break the bank, then the deals don't get much better than this. The whole Hisense A6 series is on sale at Best Buy — so whether you want the massive 75" set we mentioned above or a TV for a smaller room, the electronic retailer has you covered.

The new additions for the 2022 A6 series of TVs mean even better picture quality, enhanced performance and new modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode Plus. Game Mode Plus brings a 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and automatic low latency to make next-gen gaming even better on this TV. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Mode ditches the annoying motion smoothing most TVs automatically apply that can ruin the experience of watching big blockbuster movies (something even Tom Cruise has spoken out against.)

Aside from the new features, Hisense has kept everything that makes their budget line of TVs great, including their excellent visuals, sound, and smart features. You'll have access to all the best streaming services (including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more) thanks to Google's OS, and you'll be able to control your TV hands-free via Google Assistant. Plus, this TV packs four HDMI ports and Bluetooth connectivity too, allowing you to hook up games consoles, sound bars, headphones and more at the same time.

