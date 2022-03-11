Score! Purchase an Amazon Fire TV, get an Echo Show for just $10

Amazon Fire TVs are some of the best on the market if you don't want to spend a fortune. Thanks to one of today's top Amazon deals, you can pick up a Fire TV and a smart display for an absolute steal.

Right now, Amazon Fire TVs start from just $119. Plus, as you can add an Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) to your purchase for just $10. Just add an eligible Fire TV and a 2nd-Gen Echo Show 5 to your cart and use the coupon code "FTVSHOW22" at final checkout to grab yourself one of the best TV deals we've seen this year.

Fire TV + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): from $119 @ Amazon

Need some help choosing? We highly recommend the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $299. This TV is $100 off right now, its lowest ever price. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Plus, this TV has 3 HDMI ports. If you've been hankering for a larger screen, you could opt for the Insignia 58-inch F30 series 4K Fire TV for $379. Even if you don't want the Echo Show 5, these are still some of the best TV deals we've seen in a while.

But if you do? The Echo Show 5 (2nd-Generation) is a steal at just $10, especially when you consider that it retails for $84 at full price. This smart display gets you access to all the best Alexa skills, and a webcam for video calling friends and family, all in a cute and compact package. You can also listen to music, set alarms, and control your smart lights with it. It's great as a beside device, so if you're purchasing it alongside a secondary TV to use in your bedroom, this deal is perfect.

Once you've chosen the TV you want, add it to your cart, along with the 2nd Generation Echo Show 5. Use the code "FTVSHOW22" at checkout, and you'll bring the price of your Echo Show 5 down to just $10.

This promo ends March 27th at 11:59 p.m. ET.