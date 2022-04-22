Score! Best Buy just slashed 50% off this excellent Chromebook

At $599, the HP Chromebook x2 wasn't winning any awards for best Chromebook. However, now that it's been slashed to 50% off its usual price, this Chromebook just became a serious contender.

For a limited time, the HP Chromebook x2 is just $299 at Best Buy. This is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen and one of this week's top Best Buy deals.

HP Chromebook x2 11: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy

This Chromebook has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB memory, 64GB storage, and an 11-inch touch screen. With a battery life that lasts up to 11 hours, it'll keep you going all day.

Chromebooks have a reputation for being budget-friendly, low-spec machines that are popular with families and kids. In that sense, the HP Chromebook x2 stands out from the crowd, with a relatively high price tag of $599.

However, the game has changed now that the HP Chromebook x2 has dropped to $299. For this price, this Chromebook offers amazing value, and you'll be getting some top features that are almost impossible to find on a machine at this price. Just to name a few: a fingerprint scanner to unlock your Chromebook securely, and a stylus pen that charges automatically when docked. The pen snaps magnetically to the side of the tablet, similar to the Apple Pencil 2.

These make the HP Chromebook x2 an excellent work device. You can quickly switch between laptop and tablet mode, and use either the keyboard or the pen to take notes however you please. It also has an enlarged touchpad, and a roomy 3:2 aspect ratio screen that's great for productivity.

All in all, this Chromebook is a steal now it's hit $299. Stock could go fast, grab one now before it's gone — or check out our list of the best Chromebooks and the best Chromebook deals to see what else is on offer.