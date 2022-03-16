Samsung Galaxy Book Pro just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're looking for a super-powered laptop that doesn't carry MacBook Pro pricing, then Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is the laptop you want.

Right now you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for $690 on Amazon. That's $309 off its usual price one of the best laptop deals around.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,199 now $690 @ Amazon

Samsung's answer to the MacBook Air just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon. This thin and light laptop features a gorgeous 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $896 @ Amazon

Need more storage or a bigger screen? The 15.6-inch model is also on sale. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is an excellent rival to the MacBook Pro. Right now, the base Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB storage goes for just $690. That's just over half the asking price of the MacBook Pro M1. While the cheapest config can't beat the MacBook's performance, Samsung's laptop is thinner, lighter, and has the option to add 4G LTE connectivity; features which are invaluable for some.

Plus, if you have more to spend, you can upgrade to the i7/512GB model for $896. This model has a beautiful 15.6" AMOLED screen, and powerful specs that won't leave you wishing you'd opted for a MacBook — all in a cheaper package.

If you already have other Samsung devices, the Galaxy Book Pro is a great addition to the ecosystem. You'll be able to connect the laptop to SmartThings to control your smart lights and appliances, quick share your files between devices, and use a separate computer as a second display.

If you need more convincing, check out our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro vs. MacBook Pro face-off for the full lowdown. Otherwise, this is an excellent Amazon deal that we highly recommend taking advantage of.