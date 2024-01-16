Quick! This is one of the best RTX 4090 laptop deals I've ever seen

Talk about a sweet deal. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be a long way back in the rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get it on some seriously great tech discounts all throughout the year; something this awesome deal on a RTX 4090-powered laptop proves.

Right now, you can buy the HP 17.3-inch Omen 17-ck2059nr Gaming Laptop for $2,399 at B&H (thanks, NotebookCheck). That’s a big ol’ saving of $720 compared to its usual retail price of $3,119.

HP 17.3 Omen 17-ck2059nr Gaming Laptop: was $3,119 now $2,399 @ B&H

When it comes to beastly power, it doesn't get much more impressive than this HP Omen. You'll be hard pressed to find a gaming laptop that can outgun this portable PC thanks to its RTX 4090 GPU, 13th gen Intel Core i9-139000HX, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a colossal 2TB NVMe SSD. This monster also comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

Despite rocking the worst name of any gaming laptop I think I’ve ever seen, you can’t argue with the specs this portable PC boasts under its hood. Okay, so $2,400 is hardly chump change, but you’re getting pretty much the best of the best laptop components for your investment.

Not only does this HP come with the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, it also houses a 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD and a tidy 17.3 inch (2,560 x 1440) display that hits a mightily impressive refresh rate of 165 Hz.

There are a couple of quick caveats to throw in. First up, the laptop version of the RTX 4090 is in no way, shape or form as powerful as its desktop counterpart. The “real” version of the world’s fast graphics card packs in 24GB of GDDR6 memory, while the portable edition “only” has 16GB. And while I think the native resolution of this laptop absolutely hits the sweet spot, it’s a shame this Omen has an IPS panel, rather than an OLED screen.

Those minor quibbles aside, this gaming laptop is still the real deal. In terms of specs, this config of the Omen is very similar to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 I reviewed last year, which was by a country mile my favorite laptop of 2023. Then again, one of the G14’s main selling points was its mini-LED display. It may not be “OLED good”, but this form of screen tech is still way above your average IPS panel.

When we’re dealing with such a substantial discount, there really is very little point in focusing on what few negatives that surround the 17-ck2059nr. This laptop has a knockout CPU/GPU combo that should absolutely obliterate pretty much any title you can throw at it.

If you’re in the market for a laptop that will run the best PC games at buttery smooth frame rates and have a fair amount of disposable income to splurge, this is a really fantastic deal.