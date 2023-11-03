Quick! Apple Watch 8 just crashed to $299 in early Black Friday sale

I’m a fitness editor who tests the best smartwatches for a living, and this Black Friday, I’m telling you to shop the Apple Watch Series 8, not the Apple Watch Series 9. Sure, the newer Apple Watch has an updated processor and Apple’s double-tap gesture, but on the wrist, the two watches feel pretty similar, and if you’re looking for a bargain, now is a good time to save on the older watch.

Right now you can get the Apple Watch 8 for just $299 at Amazon in its early Black Friday sale. This is $100 off and the lowest we’ve seen the watch drop in the past month, and now is a good time to buy.

Apple Watch 8: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

It's not the newest Apple Watch on the market, but don't let this put you off. The Apple Watch 8 is a great smartwatch with fitness tracking, a skin temperature sensor, crash detection and an improved workout interface, plus longer battery life in low power mode. Save $100 right now before Black Friday.

Of course, you’re not buying the newest Apple Watch on the market here. The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t have the S9 processor, so it’s not future-proofed the same way as the Series 9 and it doesn’t have the double-tap gesture. But if you’re looking for an excellent smartwatch, buying a smartwatch as a gift, or simply don’t mind tapping your watch’s screen to stop your alarm, or pause a timer, it’s easy to recommend the Apple Watch Series 8.

Aside from the new pink color, design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 9 look pretty much the same. The biggest difference you might notice is that the Apple Watch Series 9 has a brighter display of 2,000 nits, but the Series 8 is by no means dull. Both watches can run watchOS 10, which has a number of excellent features for runners and cyclists.

Both watches also have an identical battery life — up to 18 hours of battery life with regular fitness tracking, sleep-tracking, and the always-on display enabled. But Apple Watch low power mode disables certain power-draining features while leaving the device still mostly usable. With low power mode turned on, both the Apple Watch series 9 and series 8 can last up to 36 hours.