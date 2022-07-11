Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2022: $169 AirPods Pro, $100 off AirPods Max

Prime Day AirPods deals have landed. Yes, Prime Day deals are in full swing now, offering the chance to save big on AirPods, the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max.

Right now, all models of AirPods are on sale at Amazon. With prices starting from just $99, you can grab yourself a pair of Apple's stylish wireless earbuds for less ahead of Prime Day. There is the possibility that we will see lower prices during the sales event itself, but these prices are still excellent if you can't wait that long.

AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, which means any deals on them are always hugely popular. So, make sure to shop these early Prime Day AirPods deals while stock lasts.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals now

Prime Day AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $169. That's $80 off and just shy of the lowest price ever of $159. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with active noise cancellation.

Prime Day AirPods deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $99. That's close to the lowest price ever. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat.

Prime Day AirPods Max deals

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. You'll save $100 right now.

Prime Day Beats headphones deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you like more bass-centric tunes, than this deal, which gets you 25% off the Beats Solo 3 headphones, may be music to your ears. They feature Apple's W1 chip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and 5-minute fast charging, which gives you 3 hours of playback. They're available in a variety of colors, but the Rose Gold version gets the biggest discount.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you want some wireless earbuds but don't fancy AirPods, these PowerBeats Pro are an excellent alternative. Offering a secure fit thanks to the ear hooks and nine hours of listening time they're ideal for long gym sessions, plus they're resistant to both water and sweat.

Beats Studio3 (Defiant Black-Red): was $349 now $209 @ Amazon

Beats' wireless noise-cancelling headphones are marked down by $140 for Prime Day, so you can get some quiet listening in for much less. These cans have Apple's responsive W1 chip, plus 22 hours of playback with ANC. Matte Black and Blue are in limited supply, as of Tuesday evening, but you'll find the $199 price in other colors.

Prime Day AirPods deals — which model to buy?

If you're after a pair of standard AirPods, you first need to decide AirPods 2 or AirPods 3. Released in 2021, the third-generation AirPods sport an upgrade to design, functionality and sound, but are still lacking many of the features found on the Pro model. The AirPods 2 are now the most basic buds in the range, but make up for this by being the most affordable of the lot.

On the other hand, the more expensive AirPods Pro offer a suitably impressive upgrade for an additional fee. You get water/sweat resistance, a must if you're going to be using them in the gym, plus active noise cancellation (ANC). The design is also a tad more modern, and much more comfortable in your ears thanks to the swappable ear tips that allow for a custom fit. If you can afford to splurge, these are the AirPods to go for.

The AirPods Max are the most premium audio option Apple offers. The classy design is available in five different colors, and is also foldable for more convenient carrying. It also offers highly effective ANC, stunning audio, and a surprisingly effective control method in the form of the Digital Crown. Even on sale, these are an expensive pair of headphones, but the price of admission is worth it if you seek the very best.