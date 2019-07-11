Pre-Prime Day Deal: Razer Electra V2 USB for Only $35

Amazon is selling the Razer Electra V2 USB gaming headset for only $34.99. That's 50% off one of Razer's most versatile headphones.

(Image credit: Razer)

These headphones are comfortable, lightweight and produce immersive virtual 7.1 surround sound. Plush leatherette ear cushions and a padded lightweight aluminum frame work in conjunction to provide long lasting comfort for long sessions. From gaming to audio editing, these headphones will last as long as you do while offering exceptional spatial performance on any source with a USB connection.

The Razer Electra V2 USB is only $34.99 today.View Deal

While the 40mm drivers are large for superior bass, product reviews have noted the headset the headset lacks power. If that's a deal breaker, you can check out our list of best headphones to find the right pair for you.