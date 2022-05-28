Our top-rated robot vacuum cleaner is $130 off in this Memorial Day Sale

Right now, the best robot vacuum cleaner you can buy is the Roborock S4 Max. And thanks to a big Memorial Day sale, you can get this top robot vacuum for $299 — $130 off its regular price.

Amazon currently sells the Roborock S4 Max at a $50 discount (opens in new tab) from its standard $429 price. But there's a box you can click for a virtual coupon that takes another $80 off the robot vacuum. That $130 discount matches a sales price we saw earlier this spring, so we'd recommend jumping on the deal if you're in need of a vacuum cleaner.

As you can see in our best robot vacuum cleaner picks, there's no better option than the Roborock S4 Max. It maps out a room quickly, and it's very quiet. But more importantly, you'll get stellar cleaner results from the S4 Max, which picked up 94% of kitty litter on carpet and hardwood floors in our testing. Those are excellent results and the robot vacuum did even better in other tests.

This Roborock S4 Max deal is one of the best offers we've seen in the Memorial Day appliance sales we're tracking. It's also one of the many Amazon Memorial Day sales available this weekend.