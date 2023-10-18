One of the greatest RPGs of all time is now free for these PlayStation Plus subscribers — here’s how to get it

This week, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers get their monthly dose of new games, including one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs of all time. No, it's not Baldur's Gate 3, but rather Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Studio ZA/UM's ground-breaking role-playing game where you step into the shoes of an amnesiac detective grappling with his inner demons while unraveling a murder case.

The original game received critical acclaim upon release and has rightly earned its spot in our rundown of the best PC games currently available. As you work to hunt down the culprit, your escapades receive a running commentary from a range of inner thoughts, from one communicating your "lizard brain" impulses to others determining logic, empathy, rhetoric, and a lot more. And they all have a lot to say about the decisions you make.

What makes Disco Elysium further stand out from the tabletop and isometric RPGs it's inspired by is how you don't need to really figure your way out of any particular situation. Rather you can argue, surmise, brute force, or trick your way through all manner of encounters — and often with hilarious results.

Even when you fail a skill check (which are based on dice rolls in classic tabletop RPG fashion), the writing is so fleshed out to account for every possible scenario that it feels less like a failure and more like a "yes and" in improv.

Even losing the game can be a riot too. What other game can you get a game over screen by sitting in a particularly uncomfortable chair? This all makes for a superbly refreshing game and one of the best games to play on pretty much any platform.

Here's the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus' Extra and Premium tiers:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5)

Röki (PS4, PS5)

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5)

Premium subscribers also get a few extra perks this month, including access to the following retro games: Tekken 6, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, Ape Escape Academy, and IQ Final. Cloud streaming access will also launch this month for select PS5 games in the Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported titles that members own and have in their digital game libraries.

In a company blog post, Sony said it plans to eventually add "hundreds of PS5 titles to support this new benefit," such as such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV.