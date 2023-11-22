My favorite high-tech packable rain jacket is 50% off right now

Outdoor Research may not quite have the same name recognition as Patagonia or The North Face, but hardcore outdoorsy types, especially those from the great Pacific Northwest, know them well. Designed and manufactured in Seattle, Washington, OR's rain protection is some of the best in the biz. And right now, my favorite Outdoor Research packable rain jacket is on sale for 50% off as part of Black Friday savings.

Available in a snazzy array of colors — “Cranberry” being my jam — the Outdoor Research Men’s Helium Rain Jacket is just $85 through Outdoor Research directly, with plenty of sizes available.

Outdoor Research Men’s Helium Rain Jacket: was $170 now $85 @ Outdoor Research

Living in Seattle, I know a thing or two about the rain. Here, we don’t get downpours so much — instead, we deal with light-to-heavy drizzles for eight months of the year. For this type of weather, the Helium Rain Jacket is a godsend. It’s extremely lightweight, breathable and packable enough to fit in a hip pack or small bag. Yet it offers solid protection from moderate rain and wind.

Like all jackets intended to take on the wet, I highly recommend treating this one with a wash-in waterproofing detergent like Nikwax , which also happens to be a Seattle company (we’re serious about rain, okay?). Doing so will ensure years of utility from this high-tech piece of outerwear.