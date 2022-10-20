LG C2 OLED just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV

Get hyped, everyone. The best OLED TV on the market just hit an all-time low price. But if you missed it, don't worry. Of all the early Black Friday deals available, this is one you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, the LG C2 55-inch OLED 4K TV is just $1,346 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a huge $450 discount, bringing our favorite OLED TV to its lowest price ever. That means it's one of the best TV deals of the year, hands down.

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is $450 off in this epic TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This Amazon discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price.

Want a bigger screen? The huge 77" LG C2 OLED is $2,599 at Walmart right now. This beats Amazon's price right now.

If you're shopping in the U.K., you can grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for £1,299 at Amazon UK right now. However, stock is limited.

We didn't think we'd see the price of our best OLED TV drop again before Black Friday proper, but this is a great surprise.

In our LG C2 OLED review, we loved almost everything about this TV, from its excellent performance to its premium design.

In fact, you have to see the LG C2 OLED in person to believe how sleek it is. The top half of the TV measures just 0.1 inches thick, which is incredible. If you count the panel behind the screen that houses the TV components, the TV still comes in at a slim 1.8 inches.

The TV isn't just a looker, though. The C2's OLED panel looks stunning, reproducing colors and details beautifully. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and scored a very low lag time of just 12.9 milliseconds in our testing, making the LG C2 OLED a brilliant TV for next-gen gaming.

You also get the handy LG Magic Remote included in the box, which lets you control your TV with motion controls (as well as the regular buttons most of us are used to.)

Just note that this is not the brightest TV in LG's lineup, and you don't get an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Black Friday is still yet to come, but no one would blame you for picking up this Black Friday TV deal early. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we continue to bring you the best sales this month.