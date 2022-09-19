Last chance — Here's how you can watch Star Wars: Andor for just AU$2

Arguably the most anticipated Lucasfilm series to date, Star Wars: Andor (opens in new tab) arrives on Disney Plus on September 21, with the first three episodes on offer from day one so that fans can ease into the spy-themed show.

What you need to know about Star Wars: Andor

Set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the new series explores the events that led to the formation of the Rebel Alliance, and will see the return of Cassian Andor, once again played by Diego Luna.

The show also sees the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gererra and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, who are joined by newcomers Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona.

Early word describes Star Wars: Andor as the most mature series to come out of Lucasfilm thus far, dealing in the cutthroat world of spies and freedom fighters.

Star Wars: Andor is written by Academy Award-nominee Tony Gilroy, who not only wrote Rogue One (and directed its reshoots), but also penned four of the Bourne movies, so you know he means business when it comes to this type of gritty material.

