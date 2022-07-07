Killer LG C1 OLED TV is just $1,096 in this early Prime Day deal

If you can't wait for Prime Day, this is an incredible TV deal that you can get right now. Prime Day TV deals don't get much better than a big discount on one of our favorite sets.

Right now, you can get the 55" LG C1 4K OLED TV for $1,096 at Amazon (opens in new tab), its lowest price ever. The entire LG C1 OLED line is on sale right now, so you can take your pick of the sizes.

The LG C1 OLED ranks high on our list of the best TVs, and is our number one choice for the best gaming TV. It puts in an amazing all-around performance. And now that it's on sale, the LG C1 is an even better value.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were impressed with the amazing picture quality of this TV. It has access to Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG, so everything you watch on the LG C1 OLED will look bright, beautiful, and detailed, with vibrant colors from edge to edge. The OLED technology means you can view the screen from almost any angle with no color distortion.

The design of the TV is also top-notch. Across the top, the screen is just 0.1-inch thick from the side, giving it an incredibly futuristic look. Meanwhile, the base the TV sits on gives it a small footprint of less than 10-inches. You can also mount the TV on the wall, of course.

As for gaming features, this TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports. As such, lag time is almost negligible and there's even a game optimizer menu to help you keep an eye on frame rates and latency.

It took a little tinkering with settings for us to make use of this TV's excellent premium audio, but it's still good enough that you may not feel the need to spring extra for one of the best soundbars.

There are plenty more Prime Day sales to come, so be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals page to keep track of the best discounts.