I’ve run over 100 miles in the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 — and they’re on sale now ahead of Black Friday

As a fitness editor and marathon runner, it’s my job to test the best running shoes on the market. Inevitably, there are some shoes I instantly fall in love with, and others that get banished to the back of the wardrobe. One shoe that falls into the first category is the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 — and it’s currently on sale in an early Black Friday deal.

The super-plush, super-comfortable running shoe is a massive improvement on the Asics Gel Nimbus 24. Asics didn’t just make some superficial tweaks, they re-invented the popular neutral running shoe. It’s the current model on the market, and right now, the Asics Gel Nimbus is just $126 on Amazon in certain sizes. That's a very good $34 discount.

Asics has called its Gel-Nimbus 25 its "most comfortable running shoe yet" — its added new PureGEL technology and more of its FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning.

When training for the London Marathon this April, the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 quickly became my go-to easy running shoe, for recovery and long runs as I geared up for my fifth 26.2 mile race. Out of the box, I took this shoe out on a 10-mile progression run and had no issues — Asics has got the bootie upper right, and it cradled my foot on the run.

Talking of the upper, it is now more bootie-like than the Gel Nimbus 24, with a soft, stretchy tongue that sits comfortably across the top of the foot. The back of the shoe is seriously cushioned, with a lot of padding around the collar to cradle your foot. It’s a pivot away from the classic, thick, sturdy upper we’ve expected from Asics running shoes.

The midsole of the shoe is where the magic happens. It’s seriously plush — there’s a thick slab of Asics’ Flytefoam Blast+ Eco midsole foam, which you immediately sink into when putting the shoe on. Asics say the shoe has 20% more foam underfoot than previous iterations of the shoe, and you definitely feel this straight away. There’s also Asics’ PureGEL technology in the midsole, to absorb shock as you run on harder concrete.

This is a great shoe for anyone looking for a soft, plush easy running shoe. It might not be snappy enough for faster runners looking for a shoe to wear for tempo sessions, but it’s a fun, lively shoe to run in. And right now, it’s at a great price. Not for you? Check out these other Asics Black Friday deals.