I've been covering Apple for over 20 years — and these are the best Prime Day deals

I started covering Apple before the original iPhone, so I've seen my share of Apple deals over the years. And for this Prime Day, I'm witnessing some of the best discounts from the famously pricey brand I've ever seen.
Right now you can snag an iPad for just $249 or the 2nd gen AirPods for $89, and the Apple Watch 8 is down to the lowest price yet. Want something fresher? The brand-new MacBook Air 15-inch is already $100 off, and that's an amazing price for something that's already a great value.
Here are the best Prime Day Apple deals I've seen so far, and I'll be updating this list through Prime Day sales as products come in and out of stock.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command and adds up to a great deal for you. This isn't the lowest price ever (it's been $79) but overall it's a stellar Prime Day deal.
Price Check: $199 @ Best Buy
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Yes, there's a newer iPad model. But the 10.2-inch iPad has everything you need, including Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.
Price check: $269 @ Best Buy | $319 @ B&H Photo
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
If you're on a tighter budget, the new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. This $199 price is the cheapest we've seen for the latest model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
Price check: $219 @ Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x better noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This ties the lowest ever price.
Price check: $229 @ B&H Photo | $199 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon
I'm ready for an Apple Watch upgrade, and the Apple Watch 8 is ready for anything. It sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy | $329 @ Walmart
8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, its 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity mean it can compete with the rest of Apple's lineup. This $120 sale is a great deal and the lowest price ever. In our iPad mini 6 review, we praised this smaller-sized iPad as one of the best tablets Apple makes.
Price Check: $399 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value if you don't need the most modern design. The M1 CPU plowed through our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties the lowest price ever.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy | $869 @ B&H Photo
MacBook Air 15" (M2/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Want a big-screen MacBook without the Pro premium? Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. (The 256GB version is $50 off.) In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,499 @ B&H Photo | $1,499 @ Best Buy