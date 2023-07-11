I've been covering Apple for over 20 years — and these are the best Prime Day deals

I started covering Apple before the original iPhone, so I've seen my share of Apple deals over the years. And for this Prime Day, I'm witnessing some of the best discounts from the famously pricey brand I've ever seen.

Right now you can snag an iPad for just $249 or the 2nd gen AirPods for $89, and the Apple Watch 8 is down to the lowest price yet. Want something fresher? The brand-new MacBook Air 15-inch is already $100 off, and that's an amazing price for something that's already a great value.

Here are the best Prime Day Apple deals I've seen so far, and I'll be updating this list through Prime Day sales as products come in and out of stock.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of playback time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command and adds up to a great deal for you. This isn't the lowest price ever (it's been $79) but overall it's a stellar Prime Day deal.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Yes, there's a newer iPad model. But the 10.2-inch iPad has everything you need, including Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

