iPad Pro 2022 gets first discount ever in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals have already offered big savings on Apple devices, but Amazon just served up arguably the best offer yet. The brand new iPad Pro 2022 just got its first discount ever.

For a limited time, the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 (Wifi/128GB) is on sale for $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 saving compared to the tablet's full retail price of $799. This is now the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for the iPad Pro 2022. In fact, we’re surprised to see it already discount considering it only launched in October. This is definitely one of the best Apple deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. This is the first major price cut we've seen on Apple's new tablet.

The iPad Pro 2022 is one of the best iPads you can buy right now. And it takes the already super-fast tablet up another level thanks to the ultra-speedy M2 processor. This configuration also packs a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and True Tone features. Not to mention it’s all packaged together in Apple’s trademark sleek and attractive design.

In our iPad Pro 2022 review, we labeled it “an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature and excellent video quality.” Although we did note that it’s not a giant leap in performance compared to its predecessor. If you’re currently using an iPad Pro 2021 , you may want to wait for a steep discount or a future model with more substantial upgrades. However, if you’re coming from an older iPad, or this would be your first, prepare to be impressed.

Our testing also revealed particularly strong battery life. We managed to squeeze 10 hours and 39 minutes of use from the 12.9-inch model and would expect the 11-inch to stretch to around 13 hours. We also were impressed with its 5G connectivity and the Apple Pencil Hover feature. This convenient new addition allows you to see a preview of your markings before making them, it’s not essential but it’s certainly useful for frequent pencil users.