iPad mini 6 just crashed to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Thinking about grabbing a new iPad during this years' Black Friday deals season? Here's a sale you won't want to miss: the iPad mini 6 has just hit its lowest price ever ahead of the retail holiday.

Right now the iPad mini (2021) is $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a big $100 off its usual price. If you want the ultimate portability in your tablet, this is the one to get, and there's no better time than right now.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review (opens in new tab), we called it a perfect fit for ayone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. All models are $100 off at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): £569 £459 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can grab the iPad mini 6 for £459 right now. This is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad mini in Britain.

The iPad mini 6 is one of the best tablets on the market, and that's not just because of its unique size. The A15 Bionic processor in the iPad mini packs a punch, and the tablet has a sharp, bright display, too. If you want ultimate portability and a tablet you can use one-handed, opt for the iPad mini 6.

The new iPad 2022 will be a tempting purchase for many this year, and we can't knock you for choosing it if you just want a tablet with a bigger screen. However, the base iPad has a frustrating drawback: its accessory support. The iPad 2022 doesn't support the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. However, there is no such limitation with the iPad mini 6. Simply snap the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil to the side of the iPad mini, and it will charge wirelessly and always be ready to use; artists and note-takers rejoice.

To top it all off, the iPad mini 6 has a great webcam for video calls, a USB-C charging port, and a battery life that lasted more than 10 hours in our testing.

Sales on Apple products don't come around every day, so stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage for the best sales of the season.