I test kettlebells for a living — 3 best Prime Day deals I wouldn't miss

I often tell clients that less is more when building strength and muscle, and a reliable, durable kettlebell is one of the best ways to ramp up your strength and conditioning training. You only need some basic tools to strengthen your muscles at home, and kettlebells allow you to get creative with your workouts while accessing an endless list of kettlebell exercises.

The best kettlebells should be grippy and easy to use, but you'll need to learn how to hold a kettlebell properly as the grip differs for more technical lifts.

Adjustable kettlebells are great if you need a wider weight range in a compact space, but they can feel cumbersome to hold and are tricky to position during overhead movements, snatches and cleans. But if you don't mind sacrificing ease for a big save in cost, they are well worth investing in.

If you're on a budget, I loved testing the Amazon Basics Kettlebell, although the grip isn't great, so you'll want to buy some liquid chalk or grip gloves to help you out.

It's worth remembering that size isn’t indicative of how much the kettlebell weighs too. Competition kettlebells are uniform regardless of weight, so read carefully before you make a purchase to identify the weights first. Some bells increase in size in line with the weight, so it’s worth looking at the type and brand of the kettlebell first before you buy one.

