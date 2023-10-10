I test espresso machines for a living — these 5 Prime Day deals are definitely worth a shot

We’re well into our first full Prime Day and the discounts keep on coming. We’ve already found some amazing tech deals, with smart TVs from $79 as well as headphones from as little as $10. But, the sales cover more than just tech of course. Espresso machines are as popular as ever, with generous discounts on a range of options.

We’re seeing some of the best espresso machines in this year's event, with all kinds of models up for grabs. Whether you need a compact design to suit a limited space, or a full-size customizable espresso machine, capable of brewing a range of beverages, there’s an option to suit.

But, you shouldn’t just grab the first coffee maker or espresso machine you come across. While the discount might be appealing, you need a model which performs well and offers the features you need. As a Homes Editor, I test appliances for a living, and I can tell you first-hand that the performance between machines varies more than you know, which impacts the quality of your experience and your coffee.

To help you find the best espresso machine deals, I’ve rounded up 5 of my favorites here. Each will suit different needs and preferences, so make sure you choose carefully. In doing this, you'll get a great price for the best machine.

The best espresso machine Prime Day deals

Keurig K-Elite: was $189 now $99

It’s rare to see a coffee maker for under $100 and even rarer to see a quality product for such a price, but here we are. The Keurig K-Elite ranks as one of the best Keurig coffee makers we’ve tested. It features a ‘strong’ brew function which can be found on certain Keurig models to provide a more concentrated flavor. Plus, it’s super quick when brewing, and can cater to 5 cup sizes. This is the cheapest it’s ever been, reaching the same discount only back in 2020. Read our full Keurig K-Elite review .

Breville the Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $849 now $679 @ Amazon

Breville offers some of the most premium espresso machines you can buy, which is why it’s rare to see discounted prices. And yet, this model is currently 20% off, which takes it down to the cheapest it’s ever been. The Barista Pro features a built-in coffee grinder, with 30 settings for accurate control. And with four portafilter wall filters, you can get the best results whether you’re making a single or double espresso, or using pre-ground coffee. With a built-in milk frother, you can do it all.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville: was $179 now $126 @ Amazon

Nespresso as a brand is renowned for offering convenience as well as a high quality of espresso, complete with a layer of crema. So, if you can grab one of these machines for a discount, you’re onto a winner. The Nespresso Vertuo next features in our list of the best Nespresso machines . During testing, we found it to be very intuitive to use, with single-button operation on top. It’s also capable of brewing a full carafe, which no other Vertuo machine can achieve. Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Next review for more info.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

With an impressive 40% discount, this espresso machine makes for an attractive deal. It’s one of the best espresso machines we’ve tested, which excelled for its ease of use in particular. You can create barista-level brews at the push of a button and you can customize its strength, size and the amount of steamed milk alongside. It’s simple to clean too, with LatteGo parts suitable for the dishwasher. This is the cheapest it’s ever been, so act fast. Check out our full Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo review .