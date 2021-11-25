Hurry! This Black Friday robot vacuum deal is dirt cheap at $169

If you've been scanning the best Black Friday deals in the hope of getting a new robot vacuum, now's the time to jump.

For Thanksgiving Day only, you can buy the Eufy RoboVac G30 for just $169, a 47% discount from the usual $319 at Amazon. This is one of the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals we've yet seen, giving you the chance to buy a great product at a great price.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 is fundamentally the same hardware, software, and physical design as the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge, which we awarded four stars to when we reviewed it last year. The main difference between between the two models lies with boundary detection: the RoboVac G30 on sale here lacks the ability to detect boundaries and the included boundary strips that come with the RoboVac G30 Edge. Otherwise, both models' features stack up identically.

This vacuum can handle hard floors to medium-pile carpets, although we felt it could have done better on carpets in our usage. Still, it's quiet; has a low-profile that easily fits under furniture; can collect up to 0.6L of dust; and has a maximum suction power of 2000Pa.

The vacuum is controlled via a convenient app that provides a variety of usage options. Its mapping capabilities include tracking cleaning history, logging which areas where cleaned at what time.

Like the look of it? You'll need to act fast, as it's only available today (November 25). But if you miss out, you can always take a look at our robot vacuum Black Friday deals hub for more great savings.