Hurry! This amazing Alienware G-Sync gaming monitor is $170 off right now

Amazon has knocked down the price of Alienware's 25-inch AW2518H 1080p gaming monitor to $329.99, which is $170 off the current list price. Best Buy has it for the same price, which may be the lowest ever.

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor: was $500 now $329

This top-of-the-line 1080p gaming monitor is now on sale for Cyber Monday, and we've never see it at this low a price until today. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.View Deal

In our AW2518H review, we loved its "slick, premium design," "gorgeous colors" and "incredibly fast, 240-Hz refresh rate," but took issue with its high $599 introductory price.

Clearly, that's no longer a problem. The Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor is as good as a 1080p monitor gets. It also has G-Sync support, 3 USB ports, HDMI and DisplayPort connections and a 1-millisecod reponse time. Now you can get it for just a bit more than half what you'd have paid when it was introduced.

