Hurry! This 75-inch QLED TV is $800 off at Amazon — and it's the brightest we've ever tested

Have you ever struggled to see your TV screen on a sunny day? This is the perfect set to solve that problem, and it's just gotten a huge price cut ahead of Prime Day sales.

Right now the TCL 75-inch QM8 QLED TV is $1,498 at Amazon. It's $800 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model (Best Buy offers the same discount.) This is the brightest TV we've ever tested at Tom's Guide, so I highly recommend picking this deal up.

TCL 75” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,498 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. We saw even better than that in our testing.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

The QM8 is a smash hit in our books, and that's because it's the brightest TV we've ever tested. And that's not all it has under it's belt — in our TCL QM8 QLED review, we noted that it also had great gaming features and a good smart platform.

TCL claims this TV can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, but we got even better results when we tested the QM8 QLED. It reached an incredible 2888.586 nits of HDR brightness in a 25% window. As for SDR brightness, we saw 1802.282 nits of brightness in a 10% window. Color accuracy was also on point, as we saw a Delta-E score of 2.744 and 99.96% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut.

For gamers, the QM8 is also a very attractive package. It supports HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM and has a low lag time of 13ms. If you want to use this TV as a PC gaming monitor, it can reach a super fast refresh rate of 240Hz.

The TCL QM8 also has decent sound capabilities. Two 10W speakers and one 20W subwoofer are built-in, and there's support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. We found the audio to be satisfactory for watching TV shows and movies, and heard some good bass. But if you're picky about audio, you'll probably want to add one of the best soundbars.

