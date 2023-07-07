Hurry! The new iPad just crashed to $399 in early Prime Day deal

The Amazon Prime Day deals are not waiting! Yes, the two-day event is technically a few days away, but that hasn’t stopped the retail giant slashing prices in a raft of early deals; like this appealing offer on one of the best iPads, the Apple iPad (10th Gen).

If you act fast, you can get the Apple iPad (10th Gen) for $399 at Amazon, which is a nice $50 drop from the usual $449 (and $20 cheaper than Walmart's current discount). As with all Apple products, these sorts of deals usually go pretty quickly, so if you’re in the market for a rock-solid tablet, don’t sleep on this offer.

As we noted in our review, this device offers pretty much every feature you could want from a modern tablet. It’s sleekly designed, it boasts battery life of 10+ hours and its Liquid Retina display (resolution: 2,360 x 1,640) is decent; hitting a pretty respectable max of 504 nits peak brightness.

The new iPad’s original $449/£499 tag was one of our biggest bugbears with this tablet, so it’s nice to see the price drop in this early Prime Day deal. Although it’s worth noting that only the blue, pink and yellow versions of the tablet are on sale at $399; the default silver model is currently priced at $428.

One of the new iPad's best features boils down to smart design decisions. After what felt like a veritable age, Apple finally ditched the Home button from previous generations, which helped expand the iPad 10th generation’s screen to 10.9-inches — compared to the 10.2-inches of the 9th Gen model.

(Image credit: Future)

While the 64GB storage you get with this model is a tad stingy, we appreciate the new iPad’s sharper back camera; which replaces the 9th gen’s 8MP cam with a new 12MP rear snapper. This leads to noticeably crisper photos, while allowing the iPad (10th gen) to film more natural videos in landscape mode.

At $399, we think the iPad (10th gen) finally hits a sweet spot between price and performance. Sure there are more impressive tablets out there — when it comes to the best iPads, the more expensive iPad Air (2022) is tough to top. But we still rate the new iPad (10th gen), and think it would make a great purchase for most people looking for a new tablet.

And if this particular model isn’t quite ticking all of the boxes for you, we’re confident you’ll find the right tablet in our rundown of the best Prime Day iPad deals you can grab right now.