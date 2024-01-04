Huge 25% off sale drops a queen Casper Mattress to $971 — that's Black Friday cheap!

If you're looking to buy The Casper Mattress Original at the cheapest possible price, you're in luck as right now you can save 25% on the Original Mattress in any size at Casper including a queen when you use the discount code CASU-4499 at checkout. This new Casper mattress sale reduces the price of a queen mattress to $971 (was $1,295), saving you $323. The discount is live until 6th January 2024 so you don't have long here.

Casper features highly in our official best mattress of the year buyer's guide and The Original Casper is still one of the best beds for most sleepers seeking a traditional memory foam feel for less. As we explain in our Casper Original mattress review, this is a great bed for couples thanks to its phenomenal motion isolation. Our testers also loved the contouring comfort it offered side sleepers. However, we don't recommend it for hot sleepers as during testing we felt it retained heat.

The Casper Mattress Original comes on a 100-night sleep trial, with free shipping and a 10-year warranty. Without the CASU-4499 code there’s currently a 15% off sale on Casper’s flagship mattress, so we'd recommend buying before the 6th of January to secure the cheapest price we've seen since Black Friday. We also highly doubt that the forthcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales in February will beat this price, so now is the time to buy.