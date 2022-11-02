How to pre order PS VR 2 — price, release date and where to buy

Sony, finally, confirmed the PS VR 2 details we really wanted to know. PS VR 2 price, release date and information on how to pre order the PS5 virtual reality just arrived today (Nov. 2) via the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab).

The PS VR 2 headset is set to release on February 22, 2023 and will retail for $549/£529. That means it will actually cost more than the PS5 console required to use it. However, considering the PS VR 2’s cutting-edge specs, we’re not shocked to see Sony has opted for such a hefty price point.

It should also be noted that unlike the first PSVR headset, which required you to buy the PlayStation Move controllers separately, the PS VR 2 will come bundled as with a pair of PS VR 2 Sense controllers. This significantly adds to the overall value, but even so, the $549 price will be a tough pill to swallow for many gamers.

If the high price hasn’t dissuaded you and you’re looking to secure your PS VR 2 as soon as possible, Sony has also confirmed pre order information. PlayStation Direct begin taking orders on Tuesday, November 15. Sony notes that "during this initial launch phase" PlayStation's official retail arm will be the exclusive retailer of the headset. But we expect the likes of Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy to sell units at some point, but that may not be until after launch.

The demand for the PS VR 2 likely won't match the chaos that has surrounded PS5 restock over the last two years, but the device may still be very popular with the passionate PlayStation community. That’s why we’ve collected all the information you need to pre order the PS VR 2 down to below.

Where to pre order PS VR 2 in the U.S.

The PS VR 2 is scheduled to launch in the U.S. on February 22, 2023. It will retail for $549 and the headset comes packaged with two PS VR 2 Sense controllers as standard. There will also be a bundle that includes the Horizon Call of the Mountain game which will retail for $599.

Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 15 — exclusively at PlayStation Direct. We do expect additional retailers to eventually stock the PS VR 2 but it's not yet clear when that will be.

Where to pre order PS VR 2 in the U.K.

In the U.K. the PS VR 2 will be launched on February 23, 2023. Thankfully there is no delay compared to the U.S. release date as there was with the PS5 console. The PS VR 2 will retail for £529, or £569 if bundled with a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

PlayStation Direct, which only launched in the U.K. earlier this year, will be the exclusive place to pre order the PS VR 2 on Tuesday, November 15. Additional retailers such as Amazon, Game and Currys are likely to take orders in the future but there is no information on when just yet.

PS VR 2 bundles

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has confirmed that an official PS VR 2 bundle will launch alongside the headset itself in February 2023. The PS VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle packages together headset with a digital copy of PS VR 2 exclusive title Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is the flagship first-party launch title for the headset.

The PS VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle will cost $599/£569 and is also scheduled to be available for pre order on November 15. If the PS VR 2 follows the trend of PS5 restocks, it may be easier to secure this bundle compared to just headset on its own.

Will the PS VR 2 be as tough to buy as the PS5?

Buying a PS5 remains a frustratingly difficult task even two years on from the console's November 2020 launch. We don’t anticipate that getting hold of a PS VR 2 will be quite as difficult but that still doesn’t mean that demand won’t outstrip supply.

The headset's high price point will likely turn more casual players off, but Sony’s first virtual reality hardware has shipped over five million units (as of Jan 2020), so there’s definitely plenty of demand among core gamers for a product like PS VR 2.

We cannot definitively say how difficult it will be to get hold of a PS VR 2 headset early next year, but we’re optimistic that it won’t be a thankless task like buying a PS5 has been over the last 18 months. Nevertheless, if you desperately want one at launch then we certainly advise getting a unit pre ordered just to be safe.