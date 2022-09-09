Get into PC gaming for less — Dell just slashed this Nvidia RTX 3050 gaming laptop by $519

PC gaming continues to be a viable and popular alternative to gaming on consoles, but there’s no doubt that the often eye-watering cost of hardware and components can be off-putting. However, this epic Dell clearance deal offers the chance to get into PC gaming for less.

For a limited time, this G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 is on sale for $949 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $519 compared to its full retail price of $1,468. We’ve spotted a few very tempting PC gaming discounts already this year, but this is definitely one of the best RTX 3050 laptop deals we’ve seen in recent months.

Dell's ongoing clearance sale drops this G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop down to just $949, that's a massive saving of $519. This laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If you'd rather a gaming desktop than a laptop, this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edtion R10 tower is also heavily discount at Dell. Within the Dark Side of the Moon chassis you'll find a AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 TI GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

This G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop comes packing a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and while the in-demand RTX 30-series range has been easier to track down in 2022 this is still a pretty desirable card, especially in a laptop in this price bracket. Also housed in the Phantom Grey chassis is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Whichever of the best PC games you choose to play on this laptop will look sharp as well thanks to the 15.6-inch FHD screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The thin bezels are also appreciated, and add to the overall slick look of this ultra-modern machine. Plus, Windows 11 comes installed as standard and the keyboard is backlit, just in case you fancy gaming in the dark.

In terms of ports, this laptop offers two USB 2.0, on USB-C and one USB 2.3 port. It also has an Ethernet connector if you’re playing online multiplayer and need a stable connection, as well as a HDMI port for hooking your laptop up to a larger TV or monitor display. The laptop only weighs 5.39 pounds as well making it an ideal device for gaming on the go.

If you want to look at some alternative picks, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals which includes savings on Chromebooks, gaming laptop, MacBooks and more.