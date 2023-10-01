Get $50 off or a free game like Starfield or Diablo 4 with these Xbox Series X deals

It can be hard to find discounts on modern consoles, so you have to jump on sales when you can. Right now, several retailers are offering discounts and bundles for the Xbox Series X, and if you've been thinking about upgrading to Microsoft's highest-end console, there's never been a better time.

First off, Dell is offering the Xbox Series X for $449 — that's $50 off and tied for the lowest price we've ever seen. While we've seen this same deal pop up before (most recently in July), discounts on Microsoft's latest consoles have generally been rare since it launched in 2020, so don't miss this opportunity to save.

Target also has a deal going on right now that nets you a free game with an Xbox Series X purchase at its usual retail price of $499. These aren't shovelware titles either, but rather some of the biggest hits on the console to date, including Bethesda's highly anticipated space RPG Starfield.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Dell

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console, and the machine easily goes toe-to-toe with Sony's PS5. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. In our Xbox Series X review, we said the Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Xbox Series X: Free game with purchase @ Target

Right now if you purchase the Xbox Series X for its usual retail price of $499, Target will throw in a $69 game of your choice for no additional cost. Eligible titles include Starfield, Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Dead Island 2, EA Sports FC 24, and Mortal Kombat 1.

Earlier this week, Verizon offered a similar free game bundle, though it was limited to Starfield and has since sold out. That just goes to show how great a deal it is.

