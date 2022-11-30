Forget Cyber Monday — Amazon just slashed this 65" Samsung QLED TV to its lowest price ever

Cyber Monday deals are now winding down, but that doesn’t mean that retailers aren’t still offering some excellent discounts on best-selling products. Case in point, Amazon just slashed the price of an epic Samsung QLED 4K TV.

Right now, the 65” Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV is on sale for $797 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $200 discount off its full list price of $997, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this particular model. This saving even trumps some that we saw during the peak of Cyber Monday TV deals.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" Q60B QLED 4K TV: was $997 now $797 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has sliced $200 off the 65-inch model of the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV. This large-screen television offers vibrant colors, and excellent gaming support. It's a full-featured Smart TV with easy access to all the streaming service you could need. Plus, it's offering of four HDMI ports is fairly generous. This is the lowest price we've spotted for this model to date.

It should be noted that this saving is on a QLED TV rather than an OLED, but there’s still a lot to like about an QLED model as they deliver a powerful one-two punch of brilliant color and excellent contrast, thanks to the use of a quantum dot layer. Samsung has always been a pioneer when it comes to QLED technology, and the Q60B TV benefits from the manufacture's years of experience in this area and builds upon the framework of the original Samsung Q60 QLED 4K TV.

This Samsung Q60 range sports a sleek design and full Smart TV features. Plus, you'll see great color performance and motion handling, as well as a generous offering of four HDMI ports. The slightly disappointing HDR performance and middling sound quality are drawbacks, but the latter can be easily resolved by pairing the TV with one of the best soundbars.

This Samsung Q60B offers excellent gaming support. In fact, it's one of the best 4K gaming TVs you can buy. For starters, it’ll detect when you have a console connected and adjust display settings accordingly. It also boasts lag times as low as just 16.3 milliseconds, which could give you a competitive edge when playing online. This is an especially useful perk for online gamers who want to try out the new PlayStation Tournament feature on PS5 . And you can even access Xbox Game Pass without a console via streaming.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dwindling, but that doesn’t mean that retailers won’t still be offering tempting discounts as we approach the holidays. Stick with Tom’s Guide as we’ll be highlighting the biggest seasonal savings to help you spend less over the next few weeks.