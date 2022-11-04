Forget AirPods 3 — AirPods 2 are just $99 before Black Friday

Black Friday deals season is a great way to save money on the gadgets you always wanted, but could never justify buying at their normal price. Apple’s AirPods are no exception, and you’re regularly able to save money on the shiny white wireless earbuds. This year is no exception.

Right now you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods 2 onsale for $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). They may not be the latest model, or even a pair of hi-tech AirPods Pros, but there’s still plenty to enjoy from these buds. If you’ve always put off buying a pair because of the price, now’s the time to buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $129 $99 @ Best Buy

They may be older, but the Apple AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. You get solid audio, up to 24 hours of battery life, Hey Siri voice commands alongside near-instant connection to your iPhone. If you need a basic set of wireless Apple earbuds, this is the deal for you.

The AirPods 2 are getting on a bit, having first launched back in March 2019. They’ve since been surpassed by the AirPods 3, as well as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2. So they’re far from the cutting edge of wireless Apple audio, but that’s not to say they don’t have some great features you can enjoy.

The AirPods 2 benefit from all the great features afforded by Apple’s H1 chip. That includes the ability to almost instantly connect to your iPhone, the ability to summon Siri with a “Hey Siri” command and seamlessly switch between devices. They’re also light and comfortable, offer great audio quality and have capacitive touch controls built into the buds themselves.

In our AirPods 2 review we found that the AirPods 2 offered just under five hours of battery life, with the charging case boosting your total number up to 24 hours. Recharging is speedy too, with 15 minutes of charging adding three hours of battery life

This particular price point only gets you AirPods 2 with a wired charging case, so you can put that MagSafe charger away for now. Unless you want to pay an extra $79, that is, but if that's the case you may be better off investing in a pair of AirPods Pro, which are on sale for $169 at Best Buy. That's $50 off the normal price, and offers advanced features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio.

And do take a look at Black Friday deals live blog for more bargains ahead of Black Friday itself.