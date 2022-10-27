Fire TV Stick 4K Max crashes to lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

One of our favorite Prime Day deals has returned in Amazon’s early Black Friday sales. In fact, the last time the online retailer slashed the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max it sold out before the sales event was over, so don’t miss this second chance offer.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $20 off its full retail price of $55, and it drops the streaming stick back down to its lowest-ever price. We last saw this deal during Amazon Prime Early Access Sale earlier this month, and it proved to be one of the most popular savings of the entire Prime Day-style event. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to score this saving.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Although, we do wish the Fire TV interface was a little lighter on the advertisements.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a seriously impressive device, and its spot on our roundup of the best streaming devices is proof of that fact. It offers excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, lightning-fast interface navigation and access to all the best streaming services from Netflix to Disney Plus. All this is packaged in a very slim stick that can be easily hidden behind your TV without spoiling the look of your entertainment center.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised the streaming device for its stunning 4K HDR content and speedy performance. Plus, in addition to its Ultra-HD video output, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. It doesn’t just look good either, it also sounds fantastic courtesy of Dolby Atmos audio. This allows the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to boast sound quality that many other streaming devices at this price point can’t match.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also comes with an Alexa Voice remote, allowing you to control the streaming stick with just your voice. While our testing found the voice-search functionality far from perfect, being able to control your TV with just your vocal cords remains a very novel feature. Not to mention it’s very convenient when searching the vast content libraries of some streaming apps.

This currently ranks as one of our favorite early Black Friday deals, and we expect to see plenty more deals of this quality in the run-up to the day itself. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for comprehensive coverage of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond.