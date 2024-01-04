Epic New Year TV deals — 7 best sales I'd shop right now

With Black Friday and Holiday sales over, the best time of year to buy a new TV has passed... or so I thought. After searching Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, I've found 7 excellent sales that make today a great day to pick up the TV of your dreams.

For example, right now you can get the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,597 at Amazon. This set has incredible picture quality and brightness, and it's a massive $1,200 off its original asking price of $2,799.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Hisense 65-inch U6K Mini-LED 4K TV is just $548 at Amazon, which is $250 off. It's one of the best value TVs we've ever reviewed due to its excellent color and contrast.

Best New Year TV deals

TCL 43" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $279 now $198 @ Amazon

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast and the great Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

A QLED for $299? You better believe it. The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more.

Hisense 65” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $548 @ Amazon

In our Hisense U6K Mini-LED TV review, we said this TV "delivers an outstanding picture for its price tag" and declared it to be one of the best value Mini-LED TVs we've tested. With 200 local dimming zones, this set hits over 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Yes, this TV sold for $50 less on Black Friday, but even at $599 it's an epic deal. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $1,999 now $1,596 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.

