Epic MacBook Air M2 deal at Best Buy is lowest price ever

January is proving to be an epic month for MacBook deals. While practically all models are on sale this week, our favorite deal is on the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M2.

For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Mac, which we named one of the best laptops of all time. (It's tied with a price low we saw on Black Friday).

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we said it "delivers top-notch performance, over 14 hours of battery life, and a bright and colorful display all in a delightfully portable design."

Yes, there's a notch in the display and you get support for only a single external monitor, but otherwise this is one of the best laptops on the market. We love the portability of this machine and yet it has the power to multitask, edit photos, and lots more without breaking a sweat.

The screen is great, too. It averaged 489 nits of brightness in our lab tests and peaked at 495 nits with HDR content. That's slightly better than what the MacBook Pro M2 turned in (474/490 nits) in the same tests and it's also brighter than the Dell XPS 13 OLED's 357-nit average.

On our Handbrake video editing test, which involves transcoding a 4K video clip, the MacBook Air M2 took just 7 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the task. The previous MacBook Air M1 needed 9:15, so that's quite an improvement.

The addition of MagSafe charging is another plus, as you can now use the two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports for peripherals.

