Epic Amazon sale knocks up to 50% off Fire tablets

When it comes to budget tablets, Amazon's Fire tablets sit high on our list of the best tablets. Their low price makes them great for families and kids. And now thanks to early Presidents Day sales, a bunch of them have been discounted by as much as half-off.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of Fire tablets . Starting from just $35, it’s hard to beat Amazon’s Fire tablets when you consider value for money. We'll give a few of our best recommendations below.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Get it for just $34 at Amazon.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor. It's now $50 off, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $40 off, it's an even better value than it was before.

For just $35, the Amazon Fire 7 is an amazing value. It’s good for most everyday tasks, whether you’re shopping, browsing, or streaming — and also works as a great media device for kids.

It also fixes an annoying issue that was present in the previous model — tying Alexa to a button on the device. Now, you can use Alexa completely hands-free. Unfortunately, you do lose a little battery life for this convenience, but you can turn it off if you want to squeeze the most out of the Fire 7’s life. While it doesn’t have the best specs or the brightest screen, it’s one of the best tablets you can get in this price range.

Looking for something with a little more oomph? The Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus is the top tablet that Amazon offers, with an amazing 14 hour battery life and stronger performance thanks to its larger 4GB RAM. With a HD screen, your movies and shows will look better and you’ll even be able to use wireless charging. Or, if you’re somewhere in the middle, the Amazon Fire 8 is the tablet to pick up.