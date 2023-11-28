Ending soon! The 5 best Cyber Monday queen mattress deals under $500

If you're hoping to buy a queen mattress for under $500, you're in luck today as we've spotted some last-minute offers online thanks to this year's Cyber Monday mattress deals – many of which are still going strong today. We're seeing big savings still live from Emma Sleep, Mattress Firm and Bed, Bath and Beyond, but we expect most of these to end today.

If you missed the Black Friday mattress deals and Cyber Monday passed you by too, then today is your last chance because a lot of these deals end tonight and we don’t know if we'll see such good prices again this side of Christmas. Our favorite queen mattress under $500 deal comes from Emma Sleep, where you can get a queen Emma Hybrid Comfort for just $479, saving you $720.

When choosing best mattress for your sleep needs and budget in this year's holiday sales, think about the position you normally sleep in, as that will affect the type of bed you buy and the firmness you opt for. (We explain more in our feature answering how to choose a mattress.) Here are our five favorite queen mattresses under $500, still live in today's post-Cyber Monday sales...

1. Emma Hybrid Comfort

Was: $1,199

Now: $469 for a queen at Emma

Saving: $720 on a queen size Summary: The Emma Hybrid Comfort is the best hybrid mattress for anyone looking for a combination of comfort, support, and bounce. This mattress combines foam layers with sturdy coils, making it a good choice for back and side sleepers who need a firm-feeling mattress that they won’t sink into. This mattress is also a good match for heavier sleepers who want to strike a good balance between being supportive without being too hard. The Emma Hybrid Comfort also does a really good job of keeping sleepers cool, even during the hottest of nights. Unlike it’s all-foam sister, the pocket springs encourage additional air circulation that the Airgocell foam can’t handle on its own. There is also a two-part cover which is removable and machine washable, this cover has a 3D mesh that will wick away moisture and has non-slip properties to stop your mattress from moving around on the base. Price history: Even at full price, this is excellent value for a mid-range hybrid mattress. The Cyber Monday sale, however, has reduced this down to be firmly within the budget mattress market, and while Emma does regularly run deals and promotions throughout the year, meaning you’ll never pay full RRP, this deal isn’t to be missed. You can get a queen-size Emma Hybrid Comfort for under $500 as it’s priced at just $469 — that’s a huge saving, and with that price, you get a year-long trial and free delivery. Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Siena Memory Foam mattress

Was: $799

Now: $399 for a queen at Siena Sleep

Saving: $400 on a queen size Summary: If you’re looking for a premium mattress at a budget price then look no further. This mattress is made up of three foam layers, which work together to make it an ideal sleeping space for back and stomach sleepers. This is a medium-firm mattress but does feel more on the firm side, so for those who like a firmer bed with just a little flex, this is a great choice. It also does a really good job of keeping sleepers cool, considering it’s an all-foam construction. Likewise, motion isolation with this mattress is next level, so for restless sleepers they won’t have to worry about disturbing their partners if they move around at night. The edge support is also another huge positive point of this mattress. Anyone who gravitates towards the edge of the bed will find that they won’t feel like they’re about to roll off when they sleep on this mattress. Price history: This is one of the best deals this Cyber Monday. The brand does run regular sales, but they don’t often reduce this mattress to more than $300. However, this Cyber Monday, you can get $400 off a queen size mattress, making the total price just $399. That will leave you with enough money to treat yourself to an accessories bundle that includes two pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for just $99, saving another $400. Benefits: 180-day trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty

3. Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 11” Plush Mattress

Was: $919

Now: $368 for a queen at MattressFirm

Saving: $551.99 on a queen size Summary: The Perfect Sleeper is a hybrid that combines memory foam with a supportive coil system, making it the perfect choice for side and back sleepers. This mattress has 825 individually wrapped coil springs, so it will contour perfectly to your body, producing relief for hips, shoulders, and back, leaving you waking up in the morning feeling totally rested and ready for the day. It also does a really good job of keeping sleepers cool at night thanks to the cooling memory foam layer, which features cooling gel swirled into the premium memory foam to help enhance airflow and heat dissipation. This mattress is also great for those who move around a lot at night, especially if they share a bed, as it does a great job of isolating movement. This mattress also uses foam encasement technology and an extra-deep foam rail to provide superb edge support and an extended sleep surface, ideal for those who naturally sleep at the very edge of the bed. Price history: This mattress offers great value for money even when it is at full price. But the discounts offered this Cyber Monday make this a must-buy mattress. Saving over $500, you can get this mattress in a queen size for just $368 at Mattress Firm, making it a premium mattress at a budget mattress price point. This price also includes free shipping and returns. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10 Year Limited Warranty | Free shipping

4. Zinus 10 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $499.99

Now: $316.12 for a queen at Bed, Bath and Beyond

Saving: $183.87 on a queen size Summary: For a mattress that feels as soft as a cloud but actually provides pressure-relieving comfort, look no further than the Priage by Zinus 10 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress. Made up of 2 inches of plush microfiber and foam quilted top, followed by 1.5 inches of conforming memory foam, 2 inches of soft comfort foam, and a base layer of 4.5 inches of durable, high-density support foam, this mattress is ideal for side sleepers. It’s also infused with green tea and natural charcoal to promote freshness and stop odors from building over time. This mattress is also good for heavier sleepers up to 250lbs who will find their curves are hugged perfectly without feeling like they're sinking into the bed. It does a good job of isolating any movement, making it a good choice for couples who experience restless sleep. Pricing history: At full price this mattress will cost $499 which is a good price for a budget-level mattress. However, Bed, Bath, and Beyond are offering a $183.97 discount off a queen size mattress, leaving it cost just $316.12. This is the best price for this mattress we’ve found on the market, and you also get free delivery and a 10-year Limited Manufacturer warranty. Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free shipping

5. Allswell X 10 Hybrid Mattress at Walmart

Was: $135

Now: $100 for a queen size at Walmart

Saving: $35 on a queen size at Walmart Summary: The Allswell X 10 is a medium-firm 10" mattress that would work as a good bed for teens, as well as for guest room use. If you're on a very tight budget and want a medium-firm hybrid for your own bed, this could work too as long as you keep in mind that it's on the shallower end of standard mattress heights. That means lighter weight people who weigh under 150lbs and who side sleep might need to couple it with a soft, memory foam mattress topper to add a little more contouring around the hips, shoulders and knees. Otherwise, the X 10 delivers what you pay for: a medium-firm sleep surface that sleepers cooler than an all-foam bed, thanks to its use of coils and foam. The edge support is pretty weak, so look further up this list if you want a cheap queen size mattress that's easier to get in and out of. Pricing history: Allswell Home used to sell its mattresses direct to customers, but in the past couple of months they have been exclusive to Walmart. We usually see small discounts here and there, but $100 for a queen size Allswell X 10 Hybrid is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this model. It's selling out fast though, so we don't expect queen sizes to remain in stock for much longer. Benefits: 10 year warranty | Free shipping | Store pick-up

The best queen mattress under $700

Finding a queen mattress for under $500 is a tall order, though we stand by the above five choices. However, if you have an extra $160 to spare, we highly recommend the following two queen mattresses under $160 – with the exception of the Emma Hybrid Comfort, these provide better cooling, pressure relief and edge support.

1. Bear Original Mattress

Was: $998

Now: $649 for a queen at Bear Mattress

Saving: $349 on a queen size Bear Original Summary: This all-foam mattress is comfortable for back, stomach, and side sleepers. It offers great support for sleepers' hips, spine, and lower back while still feeling soft enough to cradle your whole body. It sits at around 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, but whilst it’s described as a medium-firm mattress, it does feel softer. It is also a fantastic choice for anyone who likes to sit on their bed to relax or sleep close to the edge, as the edge support is exceptional. Likewise, anyone who shares a bed will unlikely feel if their partner moves in the night as it isolates any movement. Price history: Bear runs regular promotions throughout the year and often reduces the price of their mattresses as well as throwing in extras such as pillows. This Cyber Monday is no exception; they’re offering 35% off all mattresses, making a queen size mattress just $649, reduced from $998. As if that wasn’t enough, they are also throwing in $400 worth of sleep accessories, including pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector, absolutely free. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping